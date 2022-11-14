Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Josh Hallert/Flickr

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week

Hickman anchored the first sports highlight show that debuted when the network launched in June of 1980. He anchored the program with Nick Charles.

Hickman also was the first host on the YES network, which is the regional New York network that carries New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games. He made his YES debut in 2002.

In 2004, Hickman became a host on ESPN’s “Sports Center,” as well as “Baseball Tonight” and “NBA Coast to Coast.”

He eventually joined Fox Sports in 2008, before moving into local news and eventually working at the Black News Channel, which is now defunct.

Hickman's widow Sheila made the announcement of her husband's death, saying "a light has gone out," according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Hickman worked in local news in Atlanta for years.

Mike Glenn, who worked with Hickman on CNN in the 1990s, said “he was a joy to work with and set the standard of sports broadcasting.” He also noted that Hickman ended his newscasts with the line, “may all your jump shots hit nothing but net.”

