"Music Icon" Dies

Teca Lomboglia via CC 2.0

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to the BBC . They note that she was considered an international icon.

Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.

Incoming Brazilian President Lula posted on Twitter that “Gal Costa was one of the greatest singers in the world, one of our main artists to take the name and sounds of brazil to the entire planet. His talent, technique and daring enriched and renewed our culture, shaped and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians.”

The above statement was translated into English using Google translate, so the translation may not be exact.

Costa has recorded more than 30 albums over her decades-long career, and is best known for hits such as “Baby,” “Que Pena,” “Chuva de Prata,” and “Divino Maravilhoso.”

Costa recently underwent a surgery, and had announced she would be having to cancel a number of concerts due to the orders of her doctor as she worked to recover from the surgery. She had announced she would return to performing in December.

Her exact cause of death was not immediately announced.

In addition to her own songs, Costa also “lent her distinctive voice to a wide range of songs by authors including Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque and Milton Nascimento,” according to the BBC.

