CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced

Sciutto, 52, was suspended following an internal investigation. He was reportedly seriously injured in a fall earlier this year in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Sciutto and a producer had reportedly went there following a stint in Ukraine reporting on the war.

Reporting from the Daily Beast previously indicated that it was not standard practice for staff to go off to other parts of Europe after reporting in Ukraine, and that the network had a system in place to provide direct flights back to the United States.

Following the suspension, word came in late October that Sciutto was set to return to the airwaves at CNN. He officially returned in early November.

The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter noted that staff members at CNN were “pissed that Jim Sciutto [was] being allowed to return to air at a time when staffers are facing widespread layoffs.”

Confider also noted that CNN’s staff, including Sciutto’s own executive producer, did not know he was returning to air until they read reporting on it in CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, which was recently relaunched by media reporter Oliver Darcy after its former main writer Brian Stelter was fired this summer.

CNN is in the midst of changes after being taken over by Warner Bros. Discovery. The company is looking to cut costs in several of their divisions, including at CNN.

New CNN CEO Chris Licht has warned of budget cuts and staff layoffs in the coming weeks.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.