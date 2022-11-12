Late Night TV Star Says He Lost Half His Fanbase Due to Trump Jokes

Angela George via CC SA 3.0

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC, says he lost half of his fanbase due to jokes he made about former United States President Donald Trump, according to Deadline.

Kimmel, 54, said, “ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host, at least according to the research they did.”

Kimmel then said that network executives commented at the beginning of Trump’s candidacy that making jokes at Trump’s expense may be harmful for ratings of the show.

Kimmel continued, “I said, ‘if that’s what you want to do, I understand, I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. If you want someone else to host the show, that’s fine for me. I’m just not going to do it like that.”

The comments were made on the podcast Naked Lunch.

The late night network television shows spent much of the Trump candidacy and Trump years including jokes about the 76-year-old former president. Kimmel’s late-night peers Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert have also followed that method.

It has caused many Trump supporters, at least anecdotally, to talk about no longer watching the late night television talk shows.

Fox News launched an alternative to the late-night comedy talk shows in 2015 with comedian and conservative commentator Greg Gutfeld. It transitioned to weeknights, competing with the network shows, in 2021.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.