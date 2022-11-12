Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Jeff Maurone via CC 2.0

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”

Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.

The segment was with former National Rifle Association spokesperson and current radio and television host Dan Loesch, and began with Kelly telling Loesch that she had “good news,” RadarOnline notes.

“One of them just got fired,” Kelly went on to say. “Tiffany Cross, the most racist person in all of television and in particular on MSNBC, just got fired.”

Kelly and Loesch then laughed at the news.

Cross was fired earlier this month by MSNBC after two years as host of a weekend show at the network. Cross was fired for “not meeting the standards” of MSNBC, according to Variety. They “severed ties with her immediately.”

The Variety piece had noted that Cross had been feuding with station management, and “executives at the network [grew] concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

Kelly was one of the frequent victims of Cross’ commentary segments, according to the RadarOnline report.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.