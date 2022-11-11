Famed Batman Actor Dies

jasoncipriani/flickr via CC 2.0

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.

Conroy voiced animated forms of Batman starting in 1992 with “Batman: The Animated Series,” as well as on 1993’s “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.” Decider notes he also played the role of Batman in “multiple video games and TV moves and series.”

They also note that “Conroy’s Batman credits include The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond , Static Shock , Justice League , Justice League Unlimited , Batman: The Brave and the Bold , Tales of Metropolis, Batman and Harley Quinn, Justice League Action Shorts, Justice League Action , Justice League vs the Fatal Five and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? .”

In a statement posted to her Facebook account,Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, said, “Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

The news was later confirmed by the actor's publicist.

Conroy had been battling cancer for some time.

