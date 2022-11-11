Biden Government Official Reportedly Being "Forced Out"

Raymond Wambsgans via CC SA 2.0

The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is reportedly being pushed out of his position, according to the Associated Press.

Chris Magnus, who was appointed to the position less than a year ago, has reportedly been given the ultimatum of either resigning or being fired, the AP reports, citing two people familiar with the issue.

The rumored decision comes as the level of illegal crossings has reportedly reached its highest ever recorded level in a fiscal year, with immigrants coming from several countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba. Migrants have reportedly been stopped 2.38 million times in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, a 37% increase from the prior year.

The Associated Press, citing the Los Angeles Times, says that the president of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd, has confirmed that Magnus is being removed from the position.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Magnus said that he has been asked to step down or be fired, but has refused.

Magnus was appointed as head of CBP by Joe Biden after previously serving as police chief in Tucson, Arizona, located around 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. CBP is the largest federal law enforcement agency and the second-largest revenue-collecting source in the federal government, according to CNN.

He was confirmed late last year following several setbacks in the confirmation process.

