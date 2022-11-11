Veteran's Remains, Lost for Decades, Finally Returned to U.S.

Ken Lund via CC SA 2.0

A World War II veteran's remains have finally been returned to the United States from the Pacific island of Tarawa, CNN reports.

The remains, belonging to Gunnery Sgt. Arthur B. Summers, were recovered and returned to the United States as part of an ongoing effort between the Pentagon and the non-profit, History Flight.

The remains were returned to Summers' twin nephew, now 76-years-old, in East Wenatchee, Washington.

Summers is believed to have been killed on Tarawa on November 23, 1943, the last day of fighting on the Pacific island. Military records also show that it was the day that his second enlistment extension was to expire.

The agency in charge of recovery has been tasked with finding the remains of 81,500 Americans missing since World War I. On Tarawa, they contract out much of the excavation work to History Flight, however the official identification of the remains must be carried out by the agency.

Scientists and personnel from Hawaii, Nebraska, and Delaware all work to try and confirm the identities of the remains, eventually uniting them with their families.

Laboratory Director Dr. John Byrd, spoke to CNN, saying that they face numerous challenge in dealing with DNA. “They’re highly degraded, there’s only a tiny amount of DNA left in there at all. And our DNA lab is the best in the world at extracting what little bit is left in there.”

History Flight founder Mark Noah says the non-profit believes they can find "about 250" more sets of remains from the battlefield.

