Former Vice Presidential Candidate Slams Republicans for Midterm Losses

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was running for a House seat in Alaska, has slammed Republican leadership, blaming the party for losses throughout the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Palin, in an Instagram post, blamed the losses on numerous reasons. She first blamed the "GOP establishment," saying that Republicans had hindered her campaign and that they "deserve losses until it's willing to FIGHT for what is right."

She went on to say that Republicans "opposed me every step of the way in my Congressional bid, which is par for the course." Specifically, she blamed fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski, who had endorsed her Democratic opponent, as well as Mitch McConnell for providing funding to Murkowski.

Palin then attacked the ranked choice voting system used in Alaska, calling it "un-American" and a "cockamamie system."

She rounded out the post by stating that it was "not over" and that her supporters should avoid donated to the Republican Party, and that they should not "believe the lie that a majority supports the direction that America is headed."

"If YOU realize where we’re headed, you’d better go rogue to help save America. Stiffen your spine; hold the uni-party accountable; don’t donate hard-earned money to any hypocritical political machine. Under God, stand united," Palin wrote.

As of Friday, Democrat leads the Congressional race with with 47.3% of the vote, while Palin has 26.6%, per CNN.

