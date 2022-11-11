Famed Musician Calls Oprah a "Fraud"

MTV International via CC attribution 3.0

Musician Kid Rock has reportedly called out Oprah as a "fraud" for her endorsement of John Fetterman in the 2022 midterm election, TMZ reports.

Kid Rock tweeted out over the past weekend, calling Oprah a "fraud" for her endorsement, as well as for her criticisms of Fetterman's opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Oz rose to prominence after being featured as a health expert on the "Oprah Winfrey Show," later going on to star in his own talk show, which was produced by Winfrey's company, Harpo.

However, Winfrey came forward prior to the midterm election, announcing her support for Fetterman, stating: "I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania, but I would tell y’all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons."

Oz went on to concede the U.S. Senate race to Fetterman, after the race had been declared in Democrat's favor by several news organizations. Oz reportedly called Fetterman personally to congratulate him and concede, according to Fox News.

"This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator," Oz wrote in a statement. "Campaigning throughout our great Commonwealth was the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and the people I met. Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family."

