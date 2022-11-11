Iconic Comedian Dies

Malicedoom via CC SA 3.0

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports.

Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.

Gallagher rose to prominence in 1980 after ""An Uncensored Evening," the first comedy standup special on television, aired.

He was perhaps best known for his iconic "Sledge-O-Matic," where the comedian would various fruits using a large, handmade wooden mallet, always concluding with the signature watermelon.

Gallagher went on to become the number one comedian in the United States for 15 years, featuring comedy specials on MTV and Showtime. Over the course of his career, he hosted 14 Showtime specials, and performed in approximately 3,500 live comedy shows.

He also starred in one movie towards the end of his illustrious career, "The Book of Daniel," as well as a series of Geico commercials.

Gallagher was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 24, 1946. He then lived in Ohio until the age of 9, when he moved to South Tampa, Florida. He eventually attended the University of South Florida, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering, with a minor in English literature.

He also ran for California governor in the 2003 recall election, finishing 16th with 5,466 votes.

