Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in Ukraine

Former President George W. Bush is reportedly holding a public conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an effort to underscore the importance of continued U.S. support in the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, according to CNN.

Bush will reportedly speak with Zelensky during the event, which is open to the public, in Dallas this coming week.

“Ukraine is the frontline in the struggle for freedom and democracy. It’s literally under attack as we speak, and it is vitally important that the United States provide the assistance, military and otherwise to help Ukraine defend itself,” David Kramer, the managing director for global policy at the George W. Bush Institute, stated to CNN. “President Bush believes in standing with Ukraine.”

This would mark the first public meeting between the two, however they did hold a private meeting earlier this year. Following that meeting, Bush referred to Zelensky as the "Winston Churchill of our time."

Also speaking at the event will be Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who will be delivering a pre-recorded message to those in attendance.

The meeting comes as several members of the Republican Party, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have suggested the possible limiting of funding to Ukraine, calling for greater oversight into the funds provided.

The "Struggle for Freedom" event will be taking place this coming Tuesday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

