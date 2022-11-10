NFL and Team Owner Sued by Government

Austin Kirk via CC Attribution 2.0

The NFL and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder have reportedly been sued by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine over alleged collusion stemming from an investigation into toxic workplace culture inside the team, CNN reports.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the lawsuit Thursday alleging that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and others inside the league and organization colluded to deceive D.C. residents during the NFL investigation into whether the team had a toxic workplace culture.

The allegations levied towards the Commanders included possible sexual assault, harassment, and an overall toxic environment towards employees.

Snyder announced last week that he would be considering a potential sale of the team and that he and his wife hired Bank of America Securities to try and find a possible buyer.

The newly-filed lawsuit is seeking financial penalties, which have not been disclosed, as well as a court order that would force the NFL to release its findings from their investigation into the Washington Commanders, which spanned 10 months.

The NFL then declined to publicly release the findings of the investigation, despite fining the team $10 million, leading to a congressional investigation into the matter.

Commissioner Goodell testified before a congressional panel in June that the team's culture was “not only unprofessional, but toxic for far too long.”

In 2020, 15 female former employees and two journalists who covered the team came forward with accusations that team staffers had both sexually harassed and verbally abused them.

