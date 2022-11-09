Former House Speaker Ordered to Testify Before Special Grand Jury

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has been ordered to comply with a subpoena to testify in front of a special grand jury as part of Georgia's investigation into the 2020 election, the Associated Press reports.

Gingrich was reportedly ordered by a Virginia judge that he must comply with the subpoena that sought his testimony. The former speaker, who lives in Northern Virginia, had argued he did not need to appear in front of the jury because federal law that normally requires states to honor out-of-state grand jury summonses would not apply in this case, due to the special grand jury's inability to indict.

He also argued that the subpoena was duplicative and burdensome, as he has already agreed to testify in front of the January 6th committee.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Robert Smith sided with prosecutors who said the subpoena should be enforced. Smith added that the law does not distinguish between regular grand juries and special grand juries, as his lawyers had argued.

Gingrich is expected to appeal the ruling.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year after a recording of a call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump reportedly urged Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, to “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden, who went on to win the presidential election.

