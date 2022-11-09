Malfunction Delays Ballots in Key Midterm Battleground State

U.S. Embassy in Chile via CC SA 2.0

A printing malfunction in a key midterm battleground state has led to a slight delay in ballot counting in the 2022 midterm elections, the Associated Press reports.

The snag reportedly occurred during election day in Maricopa County, Arizona, the most populous county in the state.

Officials say that the delay, which impacted around one-quarter of all the polling places in the county, was caused by printers that did not produce dark enough markings on the ballots.

About 17,000 of the 275,000 ballots dropped off Tuesday were affected, officials said. There are about 4.5 million people in the county, which includes the state capitol, Phoenix, and about 2.4 million registered voters. More than 80% of voters vote early, mostly by mail.

Voters who were impacted were either told to wait to use other machines or were told that they could leave their ballots in drop boxes. Officials have assured that all ballots cast will be counted, even if they were impacted by the printing error.

The issue was later fixed by adjusting the ballot printers' settings.

After the polls closed in Arizona, Republican Bill Gates, chairman of the county’s board of supervisors, apologized, adding that “every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.”

“There’s nothing that happened here today that would indicate a need to be out here, a need to address some injustice,” Gates continued. “We had an issue with printers that has been addressed by the good people of Maricopa County.”

The snag fueled conspiracy theories around the integrity of the vote, as several Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake quickly claimed that Democrats were attempting to subvert Republican votes in the county, who traditionally turn out in bigger numbers in-person on Election Day, the Associated Press reports.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.