"Furious" Donald Trump Reportedly Blames Melania, Others for Election Losses

Former President Donald Trump is "furious" over the results of the 2022 midterm elections, casting blame on those who had advised him to endorse Mehmet Oz in a closely contested Senate race, including his wife Melania, Fox News reports.

Trump, who endorsed Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is reportedly disappointed in the performance from Republicans in the midterm elections following several defeats in closely contested races.

Oz was defeated by Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman in their race, allowing Democrats to pick up a formerly red seat in the U.S. Senate that had been held by Republican Pat Toomey before his retirement. The former television doctor conceded to Fetterman Wednesday morning.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Wednesday, "Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him."

"There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case," she added. "Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally."

