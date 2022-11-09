Former Trump Official Says Trump Should Put 2024 Plans "On Pause"

The White House (Public Domain)

Former White House Press Secretary and current Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany says her former boss, Donald Trump, should hold off on announcing his presidential campaign.

Speaking on Fox News the day after the election, McEnany said, “I think he needs to put it on pause. Absolutely. Look, he’ll make that decision. He’ll make his own decision. But if I’m advising any contender, DeSantis, Trump, whomever, nobody announces 2024 until we get through December 6.”

McEnany is suggesting that potential 2024 presidential candidates hold off on announcing their candidacy until after December 6, which will be the date that Georgia will hold a run-off election for Senate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and former football player Herschel Walker.

A run-off is required because neither candidate reached 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election due to a small percentage of votes that went to a libertarian candidate.

Asked whether 2024 contenders, such as Trump, should go to Georgia to campaign for Walker in the lead-up to the run-off election, McEnany says that due to his decisive win on Tuesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “should be welcomed to the state given what happened last night.”

She mentions that this is due to the “realities on the ground,” saying Republicans must make strategic decisions. When asked if Trump should go to Georgia to campaign for Walker, McEnany did not answer, instead bringing up DeSantis.

