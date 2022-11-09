Top Republican Sends "Handwritten Apology" to Nancy Pelosi

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Republican Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he made comments about the attack on Pelosi’s husband Paul, according to the Washington Post.

On October 28, Youngkin, who became governor of Virginia in 2021 after a hard-fought governor’s race that saw independents breaking towards the Republican side due to issues such as Critical Race Theory, said, “there’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California.”

Youngkin made the comments at a rally in his state for a congressional candidate.

The apology letter, which was first reported on by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, was received by Pelosi, the Washington Post notes.

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi, confirmed to the outlet that the Speaker had received the letter, and that Pelosi accepted the apology. The letter was postmarked November 1.

A Youngkin spokesperson released a statement from the governor on Wednesday morning:

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that. And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments.”

The statement is said to have been from a television interview that Youngkin did that had not yet aired.

