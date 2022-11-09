Well-Known Republican Calling for Republicans to Vote Against McCarthy

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is coming out against Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his bid for House Speaker, according to the Washington Examiner.

Gaetz, 40, has been open about the fact that he wants to see others run for the position, and has spoken in support of conservatives such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) running for the seat.

Jordan ran for House Minority Leader against McCarthy last cycle, the Washington Examiner notes.

Now Gaetz has been calling other members of the House Republican caucus to advocate for voting against McCarthy “in the wake of the GOP’s underperformance in the midterm election cycle.”

In a statement, Gatez said, “just as I have done after every election, you can count on me having conversations with my colleagues on matters of policy, politics, and leadership.”

McCarthy has long been expected to become the next Speaker of the House if the Republicans take control of the chamber. If elected to the position, he will be taking the gavel from current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Earlier Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise indicated that he would not challenge McCarthy for Speaker, but would instead launch a campaign for House Majority Leader.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the House of Representatives has not been officially called in favor of the Republicans, but we are trending in that direction.

Once finalized, House Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections in a closed-door meeting next week, and the official vote for House Speaker will be held on the House floor once the new Congress is sworn-in in early January.

