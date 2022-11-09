Trump Declares "Very Big Victory" in Midterms

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former United States President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social social media website on Wednesday to declare “a very big victory” from a “personal standpoint,” the Daily Mail reports.

Trump wrote, “while in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?”

The Daily Mail notes that 219 of the 330 candidates Trump supported won in Tuesday’s elections as of Wednesday afternoon.

One of the most high-profile races was a loss for the former president, however, as his endorsed candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race, television doctor Mehmet Oz, lost to Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke while campaigning earlier this year and has been using closed captioning during debates and interviews in recent months due to continuing issues with auditory processing as he recovers.

By all accounts, it looks likely that the Republicans will take back control of the House of Representatives, although with a much lower margin than Republicans predicted.

Many Republicans predicted a “red wave” or “red tsunami” in the midterms. As of Wednesday afternoon, races were trending towards a small Republican majority in the lower chamber of Congress, but it had not officially been called by the Associated Press.

Reporting from Fox News and the New York Times indicates that Trump is “furious” with the election losses, and is blaming “everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision,” NYT’s Maggie Haberman reports.

