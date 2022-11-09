Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.

The remarks were made by the Georgia representative at a rally in Ohio, the day before the 2022 midterm elections.

The rally, which was attended by several Trump-endorsed candidates, also featured a speech from the former president himself in support of Senate candidate J.D. Vance in his race against Democrat Tim Ryan.

Prior to addressing the crowd, Greene spoke to Right Side Broadcasting Network in an interview, where she then spoke on the possibilities of others challenging Donald Trump in the next presidential election.

"What we need in this country is we need strong Republican governors like Ron DeSantis," Greene told RSBN host Brian Glenn. "We need strong Republican governors to fight, stay in for eight years and save their states. Not to abandon their states and try to run for president or any other big position."

She went on to say that Trump would be the "clear and obvious" candidate in 2024, urging any other Republicans to also avoid running against him.

"My message is for everyone, anyone that's considering running for president in 2024 against President Trump, please support President Trump because we need him back in the White House," Greene said.

