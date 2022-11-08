"Democracy Will be Ending" If Republicans Win Election, Congressman Says

Nancy Pelosi via CC Attribution 2.0

"Democracy will be ending," according to House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), if Democrats were to lose the 2022 midterm elections, according to Axios.

Rep. Clyburn, speaking in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," says that he believes "Democracy will be ending" if Democrats are unable to defeat Republicans in this year's elections.

The comments came after Clyburn walked back on a previous comment where he had said that a loss for Democrats would mean the end of the world, saying that he "misspoke."

He then went on to add that "Democracy will be ending. The world will continue to exist," if Republicans were to win.

"The world will not end. The kind of world we have, the kind of country we have — we've got to decide how we want to exist in this world, and that's what we're talking about," he added.

Clyburn also likened the current situation in the United States and its democracy to Germany during the 1930s, before Adolf Hitler rose to power.

"I've studied history all of my life. I taught history. And I'm telling you, what I see here are parallels to what the history was in this world back in the 1930s in Germany."

Various Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have voiced similar worries for U.S. democracy in the weeks leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.