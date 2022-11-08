Famed Rapper Dies

Alan Levine via CC Attribution 2.0

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.

Rodriguez, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, was best known for songs including “El Barrio,” "and “Underground Lockdown," as well as her ability to perform in both Spanish and English.

Her death was announced by fellow rapper Erick Sermon, with whom Rodriguez shares a daughter.

“My heart is hardened today,” Sermon wrote in an Instagram post, “One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. ...

“She paved the way ... she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time ... She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G.”

Rodriguez's musical career launched when she signed with H.O.L.A. Recordings, whose acronym stands for Home of Latino Artists. Through this label, Rodriguez released her debut studio album, “All Woman,” in 1997. The record featured the tracks “El Barrio” and “Underground Lockdown,” as well as “Mama” and “Boriqua Mami.”

