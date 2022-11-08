Famed Rapper Dies

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mz4mc_0j3WpkH700
Alan Levine via CC Attribution 2.0

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.

Rodriguez, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, was best known for songs including “El Barrio,” "and “Underground Lockdown," as well as her ability to perform in both Spanish and English.

Her death was announced by fellow rapper Erick Sermon, with whom Rodriguez shares a daughter.

“My heart is hardened today,” Sermon wrote in an Instagram post, “One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. ...

“She paved the way ... she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time ... She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G.”

Rodriguez's musical career launched when she signed with H.O.L.A. Recordings, whose acronym stands for Home of Latino Artists. Through this label, Rodriguez released her debut studio album, “All Woman,” in 1997. The record featured the tracks “El Barrio” and “Underground Lockdown,” as well as “Mama” and “Boriqua Mami.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Celebrities# Gloria Rodriguez# Hurricane G# Breaking News

Comments / 59

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
17205 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced.

Read full story
70 comments

Late Night TV Star Says He Lost Half His Fanbase Due to Trump Jokes

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC, says he lost half of his fanbase due to jokes he made about former United States President Donald Trump, according to Deadline.

Read full story
11 comments

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.

Read full story
262 comments

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.

Read full story
47 comments

Biden Government Official Reportedly Being "Forced Out"

The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is reportedly being pushed out of his position, according to the Associated Press. Chris Magnus, who was appointed to the position less than a year ago, has reportedly been given the ultimatum of either resigning or being fired, the AP reports, citing two people familiar with the issue.

Read full story
26 comments
East Wenatchee, WA

Veteran's Remains, Lost for Decades, Finally Returned to U.S.

A World War II veteran's remains have finally been returned to the United States from the Pacific island of Tarawa, CNN reports. The remains, belonging to Gunnery Sgt. Arthur B. Summers, were recovered and returned to the United States as part of an ongoing effort between the Pentagon and the non-profit, History Flight.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Former Vice Presidential Candidate Slams Republicans for Midterm Losses

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was running for a House seat in Alaska, has slammed Republican leadership, blaming the party for losses throughout the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Read full story
25 comments
Pennsylvania State

Famed Musician Calls Oprah a "Fraud"

Musician Kid Rock has reportedly called out Oprah as a "fraud" for her endorsement of John Fetterman in the 2022 midterm election, TMZ reports. Kid Rock tweeted out over the past weekend, calling Oprah a "fraud" for her endorsement, as well as for her criticisms of Fetterman's opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
807 comments

Trump's Niece Calls for Immediate Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's niece has issued a warning to the Department of Justice, saying that the department has a week to indict Trump before "much worse things are going to start happening," Mediaite reports.

Read full story
168 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.

Read full story
7 comments

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Read full story
105 comments
Florida State

Trump Warns Republican Challenger He Will "Reveal Things About Him"

Former United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to potential 2024 Republican challenger Ron DeSantis, saying the Florida governor should not run. Trump said to Fox News, “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

Read full story
248 comments

CNN Announces Hiring of New Executive

CNN has hired a new executive, announcing recently that Athan Stephanopoulos will be the new chief digital officer at the cable news outlet. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to announce that Stephanopoulos would join the company to become the new executive vice president and chief digital officer.

Read full story
16 comments

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.

Read full story
147 comments
Connecticut State

New Ruling Handed Down in InfoWars' Alex Jones Case

A judge in Connecticut has ordered InfoWars' Alex Jones to pay an additional $323 million in damages to Sandy Hook families, CNN reports. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis handed down the ruling Thursday. In her ruling, Bellis ordered Jones to pay $473 million in punitive damages total, over $323 million to the families, and another $150 million in damages under a state law called the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits deceptive acts.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in Ukraine

Former President George W. Bush is reportedly holding a public conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an effort to underscore the importance of continued U.S. support in the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, according to CNN.

Read full story
140 comments

"In-Depth" Talks Scheduled Between U.S. and Chinese Leaders

An "in-depth" and "substantive" meeting has reportedly been scheduled for Monday, November 14th, between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CNN. The in-person talks, the first since Joe Biden took office, come after tensions had been raised between the two countries following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Biden and Jinping have previously met, when both were serving as vice president in their respective countries.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

NFL and Team Owner Sued by Government

The NFL and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder have reportedly been sued by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine over alleged collusion stemming from an investigation into toxic workplace culture inside the team, CNN reports.

Read full story
Melville, LA

Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election Day

Velma Hendrix, the mayor of Melville, LA, has died in a car accident, according to Louisiana officials. The New York Post reports that Hendrix died after a driver of another vehicle ran a stop sign and “slammed into her car” on Tuesday morning, which was election day.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Former House Speaker Ordered to Testify Before Special Grand Jury

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has been ordered to comply with a subpoena to testify in front of a special grand jury as part of Georgia's investigation into the 2020 election, the Associated Press reports.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy