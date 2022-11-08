Elon Musk Unveils Endorsements in 2022 Election

Heisenberg Media via CC Attribution 2.0

Elon Musk has reportedly urged followers on Twitter to vote Republican in the 2022 midterm election, Politico reports.

Musk took to Twitter on the day before Election Day, tweeting out a call to "independent-minded voters" to vote for GOP candidates.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk went on to also tweet: "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!"

The tweet garnered tens of thousands in retweets and over 400,000 likes after it was posted.

The endorsement, rare from high-profile tech CEOs who usually avoid delving into the political fray, comes after Musk had previously tweeted about the need to keep the social media platform politically neutral.

Eric Wilson, managing partner at Startup Caucus, a Republican campaign investment fund, spoke on the endorsement, saying, “It is notable in that it’s the first time the CEO of one of these platforms has indicated a preference one way or another.” Wilson then went on to say that he doubted the tweet would have much of an electoral impact.

The 2022 midterm elections appear to have tight races across the country after polling in several of the contests showed narrowing gaps between candidates in recent weeks. This includes races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire, among others.

