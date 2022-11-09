Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi "An Animal"

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

In a rally on the eve of Election Day in the United States, former President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Nancy Pelosi as "an animal," according to Politico.

Trump, speaking at a rally Monday, made the comments briefly after also referring to a member of the MS-13 gang that had been convicted of murder as "an animal."

Trump's comments appeared to refer to Pelosi and the House's impeachment of him during his presidency.

“I think she’s an animal, too, to tell you the truth,” Trump said, later addressing potential backlash by adding, “They’ll say, ‘What a horrible thing. He called Nancy Pelosi an animal."

Trump also teased the possibility of a "very big announcement" towards the end of his rally, adding that it was likely to come on November 15th at Mar-a-lago. He has repeatedly hinted towards another run for presidency, and has been expected to make the announcement some time following the results of the midterm elections.

The comments came after Speaker Pelosi's husband was attacked on October 28th inside their home by a man who was reportedly seeking to kidnap her and other members of the Democratic Party. Pelosi has also stated that she may not seek reelection to Congress following the attack on her husband and the possibility of Democrats losing control of the House, The Hill reports, citing an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

The attack has raised concerns in recent days over political violence and the dangers posed by inflammatory rhetoric.

