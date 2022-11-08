Top Government Official Resigns Due to Bullying Allegations

Kuhlmann/MSC via CC 3.0

Sir Gavin Williamson, a member of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, has suddenly resigned amid allegations of bullying, according to Metro UK.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Sunak, Williamson said the allegations were “becoming a distraction for the good work the government is doing. I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing.”

The Prime Minister’s office earlier on Tuesday said it will be investigating the claims of bullying against Williamson, according to the BBC.

The Guardian reported that a senior civil servant said that Williamson had “bullied them and told them to ‘slit your throat’,” according to the BBC.

Sunak said that the language used was “not acceptable.”

The allegations have also been reported to the Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The process may take awhile to complete, however, as BBC notes that “last year, investigations by the ICGS took 216 days on average to complete.”

It is not immediately clear if the investigations by the ICGS and the prime minister's office will continue on following the resignation of Williamson from government.

Williamson has denied all allegations against him and said he will fight to clear his name.

Williamson served as Chief Whip of the House of Commons from 2016 through 2017 for Prime Minister Theresa May before becoming Secretary of State for Defence from 2017 through 2019.

He served as Secretary of State for Education from 2019 through 2021 for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and served as Minister of State without Portfolio for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from October 25 until his resignation on Tuesday.

