Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Colin Zhu via CC SA 2.0

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports.

Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.

Born April 20, 1924, in Tottenham, London, England, to Cecilia Margaret and Fredrick Samuel Phillips, Phillips went on to study drama, dance, and elocution at the esteemed Italia Conti Stage School.

He first appeared in films in the 1930s, before serving in World War II as a lieutenant in the Durham Light Infantry, eventually returning to show business, appearing alongside Gene Kelly in the musical "Les Girls."

Phillips went on to star in three "Carry on" films in Britain: "Carry On Nurse," "Carry On Teacher," and "Carry on Constable." The franchise helped Phillips become a household name in Britain, known for his suggestive catchphrases: "Ding Dong!” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

In more recent times, Phillips was most widely known for his role as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" franchise, first appearing in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in the U.S., India, and the Philippines).

Phillips suffered a stroke eight years ago, but had reportedly made a successful recovery.

Several tributes have been made for Phillips by several celebrities, including Piers Morgan and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

