Pelosi May Be Replaced in Congress by Her Own Daughter

Office of Nancy Pelosi, Public Domain

It has been reported by Politico that United States House Speaker is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, and a top name being discussed to replace her in her California seat.

The name is a familiar one: Pelosi. That being Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy and Paul Pelosi.

Politico notes that Christine Pelosi is “a Democratic activist who has served as a surrogate for her mother.” They note that she is “widely expected” to run for the seat if her mom resigns.

She has not openly said that she plans to run for the seat or is interested in it, but “she regularly comments on social media and is active in Democratic Party affairs.”

Pelosi’s ascent into the seat may not be an easy one, however, as she is expected to have a lot of competition for the seat.

State Senator Scott Wiener is also actively looking to run, and is considered a favorite for the spot.

Potential candidates recognize that this opportunity does not come around very often. Pelosi held the seat in her district for 35 years.

David Campos, a local official who previously served as a county supervisor in San Francisco and recently lost a state assembly seat, spoke of Christine Pelosi and Wiener.

“I think each of them would be formidable candidates. The reality is that most of the people running for that seat will have similar views.”

The district is very blue. It is one of the most Democrat-friendly districts in the country.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.