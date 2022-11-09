Biden "Struggling" to Energize Crowds in Run-up to Midterms

Daniel Schwen via CC SA 4.0

In the final run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats have been flying all over the country holding rallies for Democratic candidates. Reporting indicates that there is a strong difference between the speeches given by President Joe Biden and those given by former President Barack Obama.

A report contrasted speeches being given in different states by Obama and Biden at the same time, noting the difference in speaking styles between the two men.

They noted that Biden’s “delivery was often halting and at times confusing,” while Obama’s was energetic and began with a concert by musician John Legend.

Marvin Wilson, a field organizer for Florida Democrats who attended Biden’s rally, said of Obama, “he’s more energetic. He’s a better communicator. He’s more energizing, and he draws your attention. The president doesn’t do that.”

The headline of the piece said it all: “Obama in demand as Biden struggles to energize crowds.”

It is noted in the piece, however, that during Obama’s first term, he had points where his “low approval ratings made him less desirable and Biden was a sought-after campaign commodity.”

Does the fact that the former president is more in demand lead to issues? “aides and advisors to both men insist there is no resentment, even as Biden has had to take a back seat to the party’s former leader in some ways.”

