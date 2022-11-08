CNN Making Major Change to Programming With New Cuts

Aranami via CC 2.0

More cuts are coming to cable news outlet CNN, with the outlet announcing in a memo to staff that it will “cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series,” according to IndieWire.

The memo was sent by new CEO Chris Licht to staff last week, and Licht cited budgetary reasons as the primary cause.

While it seems CNN will continue to air documentaries as part of their weekend evening programming schedule, the changes will lead to CNN cutting back on purchasing documentary series from outside companies.

CNN had commissioned outside studios to produce documentaries for years now, but “going forward, long-form documentary content for the channel will now be produced entirely in-house,” which will cut back on costs for the network, according to IndieWire.

Dylan Byers of Puck News reported last week that Licht has a directive from Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav to cut $100 million from CNN’s budget.

Licht also previously announced to staff that major budgetary cuts are coming, including staff layoffs. He says he expects the layoffs to happen by the end of the year.

This is not all doom-and-gloom for CNN’s documentary programming, however, as CNN executive Amy Entelis is being tasked will exploring creating an in-house studio at CNN that is focused on the long-form documentary content.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and it was based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content. However, I want to be clear that longform content remains an important pillar of our programming,” Licht said in the memo to staff.

CNN currently has six original documentary series and films set to premiere last year, according to IndieWire. Licht says those series and films will air as previously planned.

