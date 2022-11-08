TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Berhold Werner, Public Domain

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”

This child will be with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s first child together passed away last year at six months old.

His 11th child, with ex Abby De La Rosa, is “due any day now,” according to Hola.

Word came out last month from Scott that she was pregnant.

In a photo shoot, she announced the “miracle and blessing” after her six month old died of brain cancer last year. She did not announce who the father was at the time of the announcement in October.

Although she did not immediately confirm Cannon was the father, there was widespread speculation and it was officially confirmed by Cannon just days later.

Nick Cannon began his career in entertainment as a child star on Nickelodeon in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing on shows such as “All That,” and hosting his own “Nick Cannon Show” for the network in his early 20s.

Cannon has become known as a television host, hosting such shows as “Wild ’n Out,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “The Masked Singer.”

Cannon has also had a rapping career, mostly releasing music in his early career in the early to mid 2000s.

