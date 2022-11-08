Biden Says "Democracy is at Risk" in Election

The White House via CC 3.0

In a speech in the days leading up to this week’s midterm elections, United States President Joe Biden said “democracy is at risk” in the election, according to reports.

Following the attack on House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, Biden said, “there’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent. In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: it’s in our power to preserve our democracy.”

Biden went on to say “we’re often not faced with questions of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy, but this year we are.”

In the speech, he called out “ultra MAGA” republicans as “driving force of the Republican party.

He says not voting is not an option, and that “silence is complicity.”

The speech was delivered last Wednesday, six days before a midterm election in which the Republicans are favored to take control of the House of Representatives, and a midterm in which the Senate is considered a toss-up as to who will win, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight forecast.

Biden also urged people to remember that all the results will likely not be known on Election Night. “we know that many states don’t start counting those ballots till after the polls close on November 8th. That means in some cases we won’t know the winner of an election until a few days after the election. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner.”

