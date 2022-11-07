Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.

The news was first scooped by Dylan Byers of Puck News late last week and officially announced on Monday, according to multiple reports.

In addition to his role at CNN, Chugani also served in the same capacity for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. Chugani will be leaving both roles.

Chugani had worked for Discovery as Chief Financial Officer for Streaming and International prior to the merger, which was made official this spring.

Upon the merger being finalized, the new leadership of the company fired longtime CNN Chief Financial Officer Brad Ferrer, replacing him with Chugani, reported Sara Fischer of Axios at the time.

Now, less than seven months after starting his new role at CNN, Chugani is out. Byers says he left, “in part, because he took issue with the extent” of Warner Bros. Discovery’s “cost-cutting request.”

Massive cuts are being made across the business, including at CNN, and layoffs are expected in the coming weeks.

Byers reports that Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav gave new CNN CEO Chris Licht a directive last month to cut $100 million over the coming months from CNN’s budget. Licht said he wanted the layoffs complete by the end of the year.

