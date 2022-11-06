Chris Cuomo Responds to Report He is Making Demands at New Network

Senator Chris Coons, Public Domain

On his NewsNation program this week, former CNN host Chris Cuomo denied a NY Post report that he is demanding to be moved to a different hour amid low ratings.

In a segment at the end of his Monday edition of “Cuomo,” Cuomo had a back-and-forth with fellow NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams, who hosts the 9 p.m. hour which follows Cuomo’s show.

The segment starts with Abrams saying, “I have a bone to pick with you” to Cuomo, and referencing the New York Post report that Cuomo is pushing network executives to move him to the 9 p.m. timeslot, pushing Abrams to 8 p.m.

Cuomo and Abrams both joke that they would both prefer the 8 p.m. ET timeslot, as it would allow them to get home earlier to their families. “by the way, I would prefer to do 8. If you ask me right now, I would prefer to do 8.”

Cuomo joked that Abrams should stay at 9 p.m. because Abrams is the “big dog,” to which Abrams responds, “apparently I’m not because if I was the big dog, I would still be doing 8:00.”

The two then go on to criticize the New York Post, with Cuomo saying, “nothing in the piece is true. Literally nothing. Literally it is the standard of they spelled our names right. There is no way they had any credible person who told them about any meeting like that because it never happened, and we both know it never happened, and they say it anyway.

They end the segment talking about the reports out of the New York Post that Cuomo is “furious” about his ratings.

Abrams notes that for NewsNation, Cuomo’s numbers are massive.

“I don’t like them trying to destabilize the team, and try to shake people from the inside. I think that’s cheap but I think that’s desparation.”

Cuomo said he’s happy to be at NewsNation. “Nobody’s happier to be here than I am.”

