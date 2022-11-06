Former CNN Head Jeff Zucker Close to Landing New Gig

David Shankbone via CC 2.0

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was ousted from WarnerMedia in February, appears close to an agreement to “lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit” RedBird Capital, according to Deadline.

These reports have been out there for a few days, first reported by The Ankler and then later confirmed by outlets including Deadline.

RedBird has a stake in Skydance, as well as the XFL. “The company also teamed with Epic Games and Nike to make an investment in LeBron James’ SpringHill Media,” the report notes.

It is not a foregone conclusion that the talks will lead to an official deal, and Deadline notes that the “conversations may fall apart.”

Zucker, as part of his WarnerMedia job, oversaw Turner Sports.

Prior to his time at CNN and WarnerMedia, Zucker was President and CEO of NBC, where he “aggressively championed NBC’s Olympics coverage over the years, sparing no expense on NBC’s well-stocked teams on the ground,” according to The Ankler.

At TurnerSports, he negotiated deals to expand relationships with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and NCAA games, The Ankler notes.

His time at WarnerMedia and CNN came to an abrupt end in February when an internal investigation into the Chris Cuomo ouster lead to details being discovered about a consensual relationship Zucker was in with a CNN colleague. This led to his exit from the company. Chris Licht took over as the new head of CNN in May.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.