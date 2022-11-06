NASCAR Team Executive Dies at 49

FullmentalFic via CC 2.0

Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive and son of Joe Gibbs, has died at 49, according to a statement from the team.

Gibbs died in his sleep, according to the team.

In the tweet, Joe Gibbs Racing said, “it is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirm that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gibbs was at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona on Saturday celebrating the championship of his son Ty Gibbs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the sport’s second-tier series.

Word came down earlier on Sunday that Ty would not be racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday due to a “family emergency” leading to speculation on social media as to the condition of Joe Gibbs and Coy Gibbs.

According to NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, Coy Gibbs was the COO/vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing. Coy’s brother J.D. Gibbs also died at 49 in 2019 of a neurological condition.

Motorsport.com says that Joe Gibbs and Ty Gibbs left the racetrack in Arizona prior to Sunday’s race to return home to North Carolina to be with family.

On Saturday, Coy reacted to his son Ty winning his first NASCAR championship. “I’ve been through this before in multiple sports. Ty hasn’t. So, it was more watching him and seeing how he’s going to react during the day. I think he’s just doubled down and did his job after making a huge mistake last week. It was fun to watch that.”

Coy Gibbs was also a former NASCAR driver. In addition to his time in NASCAR, he was also an assistant coach in the NFL, where his father, Joe Gibbs was a legendary coach.