Company Creates New Bulletproof Furniture for Schools

U.S. Department of Education via CC Attribution 2.0

A company in the United States says that they have developed new bulletproof furniture to be used inside classrooms in the case of an active shooter, KSDK-TV reports.

The company, Executive Wood Products, says that they created the furniture in order to arm school districts with a protective feature that also doubles as furniture or other equipment for use in a classroom.

Executive Wood CEO and founder Paul Alexander says that they have tested the bulletproof classroom items, including a functional model of a four-by-six foot white board that has rifle-defeating steel behind the board.

“We shot at it,” said Alexander. “You can see all the caliber weapons we shot it with – 40 caliber, 9 mm, AK-47, AR-15, Colt M16 – this is a machine gun.”

“Nothing came through,” he continued, speaking to KSDK-TV. “When the projectile goes in, it will absorb the projectile. So, it goes in and hits the steel. The steel stops the projectile or the bullet. It’s completely safe. If a teacher steps behind the panel, a school shooter proceeds to shoot through it, thinking he’s going to shoot that person. Well, he can’t shoot through the panel because it’s completely anti-ballistic. He empties his magazine. And now, he’s no longer an active shooter.”

Also featured was a large, bulletproof lectern that Alexander claims was crafted to serve as a station in the front of either a school or courthouse.

“This is designed to go in the entrance to a building,” he said. “It provides a workstation for a school resource officer or a marshal in a courthouse.”

The company, based in Sullivan, Missouri, reportedly has deals across the U.S., as well as dozens of countries internationally.

