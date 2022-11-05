Wells Running Dry in the Southwest as Water Access Wanes

Roger McLassus via CC SA 3.0

Water wells in the Southwestern United States have reportedly begun to run dry as foreign owned farms continue to grow crops to be used for cattle overseas, CNN reports.

Workers in the region say that as they began drilling a new well to tap into a water reservoir, they noticed an unusual occurrence, as water in the normally still aquifer was moving.

Gary Saiter, a resident of Wenden, Arizona, and the head of the Wenden Water Improvement District, attributes the moving water to a neighboring well being used by an alfalfa farm operated by Al Dahre, a company based out of United Arab Emirates. The crops grown in the Southwest are then shipped to feed cattle and other livestock overseas.

“The well guys and I have never seen anything like this before,” Saiter stated to CNN, claiming that the farm was “pumping and it was sucking the water through the aquifer.”

The well problems come as the Southwest remains in drought, with the Colorado River Basin, aquifers, and agricultural growth continue to put strain on water access in the region.

“You can’t take water and export it out of the state, there’s laws about that,” said Arizona geohydrologist Marvin Glotfelty, a well-drilling expert. “But you can take ‘virtual’ water and export it; alfalfa, cotton, electricity or anything created in part from the use of water.”

Residents and local officials in La Paz County, Arizona, where shallow wells begin to run dry, say that existing laws do not prohibit megafarms from using as much water as they desire, so long as they own or lease the land that the well used is on.

