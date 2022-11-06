Several Missing, Dozens of Homes Destroyed Following Tornado Outbreak

Mathias Krumbholz via CC SA 3.0

Several people are reportedly missing following a tornado outbreak that spanned across three different states, CNN reports.

Officials say that at least one person is dead and several more are missing after severe weather swept through the southern plains late Friday, causing widespread damage.

At least a dozen tornados were spawned from the weather system that went through Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. The lone death came from McCurtain County, Oklahoma, which suffered extreme damage as the tornado tore through the city of Idabel, according to county emergency manager Cody McDaniel, who was also quoted as saying there are "multiple missing people."

In Texas, at least 50 homes were destroyed or damaged by storms in Lamar County, according to the local sheriff's office. At least ten people were also injured, including a first responder who has undergone surgery, according to County Constable Steven Hill, speaking to CNN. Officials have declared a disaster in the county.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says that their preliminary data shows nine tornados that formed in Texas, four in Arkansas, and one in Oklahoma.

The intensity of the tornados will not be known until officials from the National Weather Service are able to survey damage, which is likely to take several days.

Additionally, over 90,000 homes and businesses were left without power across the three states, as well as Louisiana.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.