Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State

Officials and strategists in the Democratic Party say that they are bracing for the potential of a big loss in a contested governor's race, CNN reports.

Officials in New York have reportedly told CNN that they are bracing for the potential of big losses in the state's governor's race, as well as for several U.S. House races.

Multiple Democrats are reportedly pointing to New York City Mayor Eric Adams for the fall-off, claiming that Adams has over-hyped issues on crime, setting up a potential disaster for the party on Election Day.

“He was an essential validator in the city to make their attacks seem more legit and less partisan,” said one Democratic operative working on campaigns in New York, speaking to CNN.

“Crime today has been compared to the ’80s and the ‘90s, and the fact of the matter is that crime is lower now than it was then,” said Crystal Hudson, a Democratic New York City councilwoman from Brooklyn. “That’s emboldened the right to use crime as their narrative and put Democrats in a bad spot for these midterm elections.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Hudson's opponent, has repeatedly referenced Mayor Adams during the campaign trail, with some Democratic operatives reportedly joking that Zeldin could run clips of Adams speaking about crime during closing ads.

Adams was elected Mayor of New York City last year, basing much of his campaign on a tough-on-crime message, with rumors circulating that he may be targeting a potential presidential bid in 2024.

