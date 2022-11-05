FBI Investigating Shooting at Home of Republican Candidate's Parents

Scott Davidson, CC 2.0

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating a shooting at the home of a Republican Congressional candidate's parents, according to Fox News.

The shooting took place at the home of Pat Harrigan, who is running for Congress in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He is running against Democratic State Senator Jeff Jackson.

Fox News notes that “Harrigan’s campaign manager told The Carolina Journal that a suspect shot into the home of his parents in Hickory. He said Harrigan’s children were home at the time and the shot entered just a few feet from where they were sleeping.”

There had been no reports of any arrests in the case by late this week, but several agencies are said to be investigating, according to WBT.

On Thursday, Harrigan tweeted out a link to a Carolina Journal article about the shooting.

Harrigan tweeted, “Jeff Jackson’s politics lead to rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime- including political violence. My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission.”

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The FBI is involved and doing ballistic testing at the location, according to WBT News' Brett Jensen.

Harrigan’s campaign told Fox News that the candidate has begun wearing a bulletproof vest to campaign events.

