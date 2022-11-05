Hillary Clinton Demands Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees

BU Rob13 and Gage Skidmore via CC SA 4.0

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has demanded in federal court that former President Donald Trump pay her legal fees in a case that was dismissed, according to the Independent.

Clinton is asking the federal judge to order “Trump and his attorneys to pay more than [$1 million] in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants accrued defending themselves against a dismissed lawsuit claiming they conspired to sink Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by accusing it of colluding with Russia,” The Independent notes.

Attorney for Clinton call the lawsuit filed by Trump, which was dismissed in September, “a political stunt,” according to The Hill.

Her attorneys say, “a reasonable attorney would never have filed this suit, let alone continued to prosecute it after multiple Defendants’ motions to dismiss highlighted its fundamental and incurable defects.”

The original suit claimed that Clinton, the DNC and White House national security advisor, along with others “orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to undermine his presidential prospects in 2016 by accusing his campaign of colluding with Russia,” The Hill notes.

The judge dismissed the suit in September, calling it a “political manifesto.” Trump has appealed.

The Hill also notes that “Under federal law, a judge can require attorneys who “unreasonably and vexatiously” multiply court proceedings to pay excess costs, expenses and attorneys’ fees reasonably incurred because of their actions.”

