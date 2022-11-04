Oprah Makes Endorsement in Race of Former Protege, Dr. Oz

Concrete Loop via CC SA 3.0

Oprah Winfrey has chosen to endorse Democrat John Fetterman over Dr. Mehmet Oz, who got his start on television as a regular part of her show, according to NPR. Oz and Fetterman are battling in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

In a virtual event on Thursday, Winfrey said, “[At the beginning of the midterms campaigns,] I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania, but I will tell you all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” NPR reports.

Oz made the jump from doctor to celebrity doctor when he made regular appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the early 2000s. Winfrey’s company “then helped him start his own ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ in 2009.”

Joe Calvello, a campaign spokesperson for the Democrat, John Fetterman, called the endorsement “a devastating rebuke of Dr. Oz. One by one, the people who know Oz best are coming out against him and making clear that he should not serve in the United States Senate.”

Winfrey is a prominent liberal, having in the past supported and campaigned for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams.

Over the past several years, there has also been speculation that Winfrey herself could run for office.

In 1999, Donald Trump said on “Larry King Live” that Winfrey “would be his top pick for running mate,” NPR notes.

“I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice. If she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. She’s popular. She’s brilliant. She’s a wonderful woman,” Trump said at the time.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.