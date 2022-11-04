Legendary NFL Executive Dies

Austin Kirk via CC Attribution 2.0

Legendary former 49ers executive John McVay has died at the age of 91, according to a statement from the team.

McVay, who worked in the San Francisco 49ers front office for 22 years, reportedly died on October 31st.

Born in 1931 in Bellaire, Ohio, McVay helped lead the 49ers to widespread success in the NFL alongside Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh, working with the organization first from 1979 to 1995, and then rejoining the team from 1999 through the 2003 season.

He worked in various capacities for the organization throughout his illustrious career, including Vice President, General Manager, Director of Player Personnel, and as Director of Football Operations.

He was also named The Sporting News NFL Executive-of-the-Year in 1989.

Under McVay, the Niners won five Super Bowls, three with Walsh, and two more under the guidance of George Seifert.

The San Francisco 49ers released the following statement on Walsh's passing:

"This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."

The organization dedicated their team's draft room to John McVay in 2016.

