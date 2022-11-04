Date Revealed for Likely Trump 2024 Announcement

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former United States President Donald Trump is planning to run for president again, and is looking at November 14 as a potential date to announce a run, according to Axios.

The brand new reporting out Friday morning from Axios’ Jonathan Swan is the closest we have seen to an actual date for an announcement from Trump.

There was word earlier in the year that Trump may be eyeing an announcement in the late summer of fall, but seems to now be targeting after the midterms for the official campaign launch.

Axios notes that “discussions have reached the point that allies are blocking off days in their calendar for the week after the midterms — and preparing to travel.”

The report indicates that Trump is preparing messaging around the midterms, and planning to take credit “for Republican victories across the board — including those he propelled with his endorsements, and even those he had nothing to do with,” the Axios report notes.

Following the planned announcement, Trump would likely have a series of political events in different arras to kick off his campaign.

On Thursday night at a rally, Trump referenced the possibility of running again, saying, “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again… Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready.”

The Axios reports does note that Trump does remain conflicted on the timing so things may change, but this is the current plan.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.