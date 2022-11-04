Powerball Jackpot Hits All-Time Lottery Record

nathanmac87 via CC SA 2.0

The Powerball lottery jackpot has reached an all-time record of $1.6 billion, the lottery announced. This will be the world’s largest lottery prize ever, according to Axios.

The drawing for the Powerball game is Saturday night, and beats the previous record $1.586 billion in 2016.

The last winner in the game, which draws numbers for the jackpot three times a week: on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET., was on August 3. The jackpot has rolled over 39 times since then, according to Axios.

The cash option for the jackpot is up to $782.4 million.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Axios notes that the states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The last tickets for the drawing are sold one to two hours before the drawing depending on the selling jurisdiction, according to the Powerball website.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then one number between 1 and 26 for the red powerball. Match all numbers to win the jackpot.

If nobody wins the jackpot during this Saturday's drawing, the game will set another record. It will be the most consecutive rollovers before a winner of the jackpot is crowned, according to the report.

