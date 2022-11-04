Powerball Jackpot Hits All-Time Lottery Record

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPRvz_0iyufmcq00
nathanmac87 via CC SA 2.0

The Powerball lottery jackpot has reached an all-time record of $1.6 billion, the lottery announced. This will be the world’s largest lottery prize ever, according to Axios.

The drawing for the Powerball game is Saturday night, and beats the previous record $1.586 billion in 2016.

The last winner in the game, which draws numbers for the jackpot three times a week: on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET., was on August 3. The jackpot has rolled over 39 times since then, according to Axios.

The cash option for the jackpot is up to $782.4 million.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Axios notes that the states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The last tickets for the drawing are sold one to two hours before the drawing depending on the selling jurisdiction, according to the Powerball website.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then one number between 1 and 26 for the red powerball. Match all numbers to win the jackpot.

If nobody wins the jackpot during this Saturday's drawing, the game will set another record. It will be the most consecutive rollovers before a winner of the jackpot is crowned, according to the report.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Powerball# Lottery# United States# Jackpot# Breaking News

Comments / 4

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
13875 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Florida State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.

Read full story
120 comments

"Democracy Will be Ending" If Republicans Win Election, Congressman Says

"Democracy will be ending," according to House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), if Democrats were to lose the 2022 midterm elections, according to Axios. Rep. Clyburn, speaking in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," says that he believes "Democracy will be ending" if Democrats are unable to defeat Republicans in this year's elections.

Read full story
11 comments

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.

Read full story
20 comments

Elon Musk Unveils Endorsements in 2022 Election

Elon Musk has reportedly urged followers on Twitter to vote Republican in the 2022 midterm election, Politico reports. Musk took to Twitter on the day before Election Day, tweeting out a call to "independent-minded voters" to vote for GOP candidates.

Read full story

Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi "An Animal"

In a rally on the eve of Election Day in the United States, former President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Nancy Pelosi as "an animal," according to Politico. Trump, speaking at a rally Monday, made the comments briefly after also referring to a member of the MS-13 gang that had been convicted of murder as "an animal."

Read full story
12 comments

Top Government Official Resigns Due to Bullying Allegations

Sir Gavin Williamson, a member of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, has suddenly resigned amid allegations of bullying, according to Metro UK. In a letter sent to Prime Minister Sunak, Williamson said the allegations were “becoming a distraction for the good work the government is doing. I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing.”

Read full story
5 comments

Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Pelosi May Be Replaced in Congress by Her Own Daughter

It has been reported by Politico that United States House Speaker is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, and a top name being discussed to replace her in her California seat.

Read full story
165 comments

Biden "Struggling" to Energize Crowds in Run-up to Midterms

In the final run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats have been flying all over the country holding rallies for Democratic candidates. Reporting indicates that there is a strong difference between the speeches given by President Joe Biden and those given by former President Barack Obama.

Read full story
5 comments

CNN Making Major Change to Programming With New Cuts

More cuts are coming to cable news outlet CNN, with the outlet announcing in a memo to staff that it will “cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series,” according to IndieWire.

Read full story
58 comments

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”

Read full story
18 comments

Biden Says "Democracy is at Risk" in Election

In a speech in the days leading up to this week’s midterm elections, United States President Joe Biden said “democracy is at risk” in the election, according to reports. Following the attack on House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, Biden said, “there’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent. In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: it’s in our power to preserve our democracy.”

Read full story
2 comments

"Flaming Basketball" from the Sky Possible Cause for California Fire

A "flaming basketball" falling from the sky that may have been a meteorite is being investigated as the possible cause for a house fire in Northern California, NBC News reports.

Read full story

White House Pressed with Questions Regarding Hunter Biden

Center for Strategic & International Studies via CC Attribution 3.0. In a panel with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, two White House advisors were forced to fend off questions regarding possible investigations into Hunter Biden, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
132 comments

Republicans Seeking to Turn New York Red

Republicans are hoping to swing New York red in the state's gubernatorial race in what would be the first time in nearly two decades that the state elected a GOP governor, according to NBC News.

Read full story
9 comments
Fayetteville, AR

Tyson Foods CFO Arrested

Tyson Foods CFO and son of the company's chairman John Tyson has reportedly been arrested after drunkenly entering a woman's home over the past weekend, NBC News reports. John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in Fayetteville, Arkansas, early Sunday morning, according to reports. The company's headquarters are located about 10 miles northeast of the site of the arrest.

Read full story
3 comments

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Read full story
43 comments

"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat

U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.

Read full story
435 comments

NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Returning as Owner, Driver

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, is returning to the sport as a part owner and part-time driver, according to the Associated Press.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music Icon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is looking into the business of owning a sports team, and has interest in buying the Washington Commanders football team, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy