Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide

Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.

Barrack, 75, was found not guilty after two days of deliberations by the jury.

Prosecutors had alleged Barrack “traded on his decades-long friendship with Trump to ‘illegally provide’ UAE officials with access to — and inside information on -the Trump White House and his 2016 presidential campaign,” according to NBC News.

Barrack had been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of the United Arab Emirates during the Trump administration. The charges alleged that he did not inform the Justice Department that he was acting on behalf of a foreign agent, which is required by law.

Barrack was also acquitted on obstruction of justice charges that were filed because prosecutors alleged that he had lied to the FBI about the contacts with the country.

Barrack claimed that he was not asked by the UAE to make the positive statements about the country, and instead made the statements because he wanted to. He denied all wrongdoing in relation with the case, according to Axios.

Barrack is a California billionaire who "is an extraordinarily successful private equity and real state investor," Axios notes. He was head of Trump’s inaugural committee and a longtime aide.

The trial lasted six weeks.

