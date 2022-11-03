FBI Warns of "Credible Threat" to Synagogues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqpLj_0ixlE1SH00
Federal Bureau of Investigation (Public Domain)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday issued a statement saying it had “credible information” of a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

In a tweet sent out at 3:06 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, FBI Newark tweeted, “the FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as son as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

The FBI did not reveal more information about the reported threat or its credibility as of the time of publication of this piece.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky tweeted that the threat originated online.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet, “I have been in touch with the @NewJerseyOAG, @NJOHSP, and @FBINewark regarding a credible threat to synagogues in NJ. We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected.”

NBC New York reports that a senior law enforcement official tells that outlet that the statement was made by the FBI out of “an abundance of caution.”

Journalist Moshe Schwartz of YWN reports that “NYPD sources tell @YWN that it has fully reviewed the intel provided by the FBI and has determined that there is no threat to synagogues in New York City.”

