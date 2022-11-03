CNN Primetime Anchor Reportedly Didn't Want to Stay in Primetime

nrkbeta - Creative Commons

CNN anchor Jake Tapper had only agreed to host a show in primetime through the 2022 midterms, reports indicate.

The report after CNN announced Wednesday afternoon that Tapper would be leaving primetime after November 11 and returning to his 4 p.m. ET broadcast of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Both Variety and Semafor, in their own reporting, indicate that Tapper had agreed to be part of the lineup through the elections and had reservations about taking on the role full-time.

Variety notes that Tapper was new CNN CEO Chris Licht's choice for the 9 p.m. hour, but concerns Tapper had over his personal life and family kept him from committing to the show.

"By several accounts, Licht had settled on Tapper as the new anchor for CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, still one of the most-watched time slots in cable news. But the anchor has cautioned he was concerned about what the move might mean for his personal life and family, according to two people familiar with the matter. Tapper has long anchored the late-afternoon program, “The Lead” and moderates the Sunday-news show “State of the Union,” with Dana Bash. He had not committed to stay in primetime beyond next week."

According to Semafor , in a statement Wednesday, CNN said, "As part of a special lineup, Jake agreed to anchor the 9p hour through the midterm elections. At the completion of that schedule, he’ll be returning to his award-winning program The Lead. We will announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days."

Tapper's 9 p.m. show struggled in ratings in its weeks on the air, leading many to speculate that the decision was also due to ratings.

