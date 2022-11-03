Top News Site Moving Away From Charging to Read It

antony_mayfield, Pinterest

Digital media site Insider, parent company of brands such as Business Insider, is moving much of its content away from a paywall structure, according to Axios.

Nicholas Carlson, the global editor-in-chief of Insider, says that much of the content on the site that had previously been behind a paywall will now be available for free.

Some insider content, including “exclusives about big-name companies and people, as well as aspirational content around career growth and personal finance” will remain behind the paywall.

In an interview with Axios, Carlsaon said,

"[I]f you have juicy, fascinating details about anybody who has a big name or really matters to a lot of people, they will hand us their credit card information.”

Regarding why Insider will keep aspirational content behind the paywall, Carlson says, “"It's journalism for the people who are seeking financial independence, who have alternative career paths in mind, who are entrepreneurial.”

About 60 writers who currently have their work behind the paywall will have the option to move in front of the paywall or accept a severance package.

Carlson says these changes will be “a way to have a better, healthier subscriptions business for the next 10 years. This is very much to put us in a position to continue to invest in the subscriptions business, having understood after doing it for five years, what’s really driving it and doubling down on that.”

Axios notes that the company’s CEO last year told the outlet of a goal over the next 5 years to reach a billion readers per month and to have 1,000 journalists working for Insider.

